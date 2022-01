Vandana Oak passes away

Aurangabad, Jan 20:

Vandana (Vimanna) Keshavrao Oak (84, Narlibagh) passed away due to old age on Thursday. She is survived by four sons, a daughter, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. She was the mother of Shiv Sena deputy district chief and former chairman Jaywant (Bandu) Oak. Her last rites were performed at Pushpanagri crematorium.