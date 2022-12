Vardhaman Navotsav from Dec 29

Aurangabad: A three-day Vardhaman Navotsav has been organised at the Shri 1008 Munisuvranath Digambar Jain Atishay Kshetra, Paithan under the guidance of Acharya Guptinandi Gurudev from December 29.

A sammed shikhar Vidhan and Laxmi Prapti Vidhan will be held between 7 am to 10 am followed by Panchamrit abhishek and other religious activities on December 29. A 64 Vruddhi Laghu Gandharwalay Vidhan will be held on December 30 at 7 am. On December 31, Munisuvratnath Vidhan, Panchamrut Abhishek, Puja, aarti will be held at 7.30 am and cultural programmes in the evening.