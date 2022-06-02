Variation in size of prabhags leads to confusion

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 2:

The publication of rought draft of delimitation of prabhags have become a talk of the political circle today. Confusion has prevailed in the city, as out of 42 prabhags, the geographical boundaries 10 prabhags are very big, while eight prabhags are very small.

The AMC will be witnessing the general elections on basis of prabhags (one prabhag= multiple candidates) for the first time. The state government has scrapped the system of one ward=one candidate pattern. The difference in the boundaries of prabhags highlights the shortcomings of AMC officials. The inexperienced officials have failed to match the population and insert enumeration blocks properly. The experience will also be new for all the political parties in the city. The AMC officials have formed prabhags with to fix the population of 28,000 to 32,000 persons in each prabhag.

List of biggest prabhags (with numbers)

- 42 - Kanchanwadi, Nakshatrawadi, Rahulnagar, Sadatnagar and Itkheda.

- 41 - Satara village, Sudhakarnagar and Amernagar.

- 36 - Chikalthana.

- 01 - Harsul.

- 04 - Bibi ka Maqbara, Dilras Colony and Ektanagar.

- 05 - Begumpura, Nandanvan Colony and Bhausinghpura.

- 37 - Shivajinagar, Bharatnagar, Rajnagar and Mukundnagar.

- 17 - Cidco N-1 and Chikalthana MIDC.

- 06 - Padegaon, Mitmita, Bhausinghpura and Bhimnagar.

List of smallest prabhags (with numbers)

- 11 - Mujeeb Colony, Shah Bazaar, Chelipura and Sharif Colony.

- 09 - Gulmandi, Sarafa and Harshanagar.

- 39 - Priyadarshini Indiranagar, Ramkrishnanagar, Laxminagar and Moreshwar Housing Society.

- 12 - Hattesinghpura and Kiradpura.

- 15 - Shivneri Colony, Pawannagar and Sudarshannagar.

- 19 - Avishkar Colony, Cidco N-6 and Ganeshnagar.

- 38 - Balkrishnanagar, Shivneri Colony and Gajanannagar.

- 35 - Sanjaynagar and Ramnagar.