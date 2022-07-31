Various demands regarding farmers made to the CM

Aurangabad, July 31:

Farmer leader Jayaji Suryavanshi met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Subhedari guest house and submitted various demands.

The statement said, a farmer friendly policy should be implemented on the lines of Telangana government to stop farmer suicides, Telangana government pays Rs 5,000 per acre for kharif, rabi and summer crop sowing. This should be done in Maharashtra, wet drought should be declared in Marathwada, farmers should be given full electricity bill waiver.

Due to heavy rains in Marathwada and Vidarbha for the last two years the farmers could not pay the installments of the loans so they fell into arrears, the government should give help of Rs 50000 to all the farmers. Action should be taken against the finance company officials who have pressurized farmers to commit suicide.