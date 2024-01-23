Various programmes in Bamu for Marathi fortnight conservation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Marathi Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu), the Marathi Language Department and the Office of Divisional Commissioner join hosting the different programmes in Bamu as part of Marathi fortnight conservation.

Vice-chancellor Suresh Gosavi will inaugurate a workshop on ‘Unicode and Marathi Grammar Writing’ at the Marathi Department on January 25.

In the first session, computer and language expert Vinod Jaitmahal will guide on ‘Writing in Unicode' through Computer and mobile phone. He will also give a demonstration of the techniques of Unicode Marathi using on computers and mobile.

In the second session, grammar expert Dr Nagesh Ankusy who will speak on ‘Sugam Marathi Vyakran, has dedicated teacher of Marathi grammar for the past many years. His many books published on Marathi grammar. He has already conducted workshops for students and teachers.

Marathi Department head Dr Dasu Vaidya, coordinator Dr Kailas Ambhure and deputy Commissioner Jagdish Mainyar appealed to all to avail of the programmes.