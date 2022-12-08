Various programmes organised to mark 40th anniversary of AMC

Aurangabad: The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administration has organised various programmes, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the AMC, on December 8. In the last two years, due to Covid restrictions, the celebration was a low-key affair. However, in the post-pandemic situation, under the chairmanship of municipal commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari, the AMC will be conducting various programmes and functions from December 1 to 8. The office is observing the period as Services Week.

During this week, the Establishment section will be updating the records of all its sections. The Solid Waste Management cell will be implementing the cleanliness drive in the jurisdictions of all the sections and the ward offices.

Meanwhile, the education section will be implementing Cleanliness Week in all the schools. Meanwhile, the tributes will be paid to all the reformists' saints and leaders at their statues on December 7. The health check-up camps for AMC officials and personnel are also organised at Siddharth Garden, the primary health centre at N-11, Rajnagar, Community Centre in N-2 Cidco.

On the same day, health check-up camps for municipal officials and employees will be conducted by the health department at Siddharth Udyan, Municipal Hospital N-11, Municipal Health Center Rajnagar and Community Center N-2 CIDCO. Meanwhile, a blood donation camp has been organised at AMC headquarters, while a sports competition is being organised at Garware Sports Complex. The match will be played between the municipal commissioner’s team and the AMC journalist team. Besides, various fun games including tug-of-war and a musical chair will also be held as a part of the week.

Inauguration of the media room

The administrator will also inaugurate the Media Room at the AMC headquarters on December 8. Meanwhile, various entertainment programmes will be organised at the Sant Eknath Rangmandir. The AMC school students will also participate in this event. The meritorious students of Class 10th and 12th will be felicitated on the occasion, said the in charge education officer Sanjeev Sonar.