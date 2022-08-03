Various progs in district to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’; Agniveer Recruitment rally to be launched

Aurangabad, Aug 3:

Various programmes will be organised in the district to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Swarajya, a singing national anthem in group event, will be held on August 9.

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ project will be implemented between August 13 and 15. Also, Agniveer recruitment rally will commence along with the project.

District collector Sunil Chavan, addressing a meeting on ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative on Wednesday, appealed to youths, social and voluntary organisations, industrialists, businessmen and the general public to participate in the programmes being held as part of the 75th year of Independence celebration.

Deputy resident collector Mandar Vaidya, district soldier welfare officer Maj Firasat, nodal officer Rameshwar Rodge, Jyoti Pawar, Education officer M K Deshmukh, district sports officer Ghuge, region officer of MIDC Rajesh Joshi and others were present.