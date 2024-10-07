Varroc and Endurance Companies get land in Bidkin DMIC

Lokmat News Network

Chattrapati Sambhajinagar:

The arrival of multinational companies in the Bidkin DMIC area of Auric City has generated excitement among local entrepreneurs. Meanwhile, Varroc Engineering Company has got 18 acres, while Endurance Company has secured 30 acres of land in Bidkin. Besides, Siemens will also be procuring 6 acres in the Shendra DMIC. The Auric administration issued land allotment letters to the above two companies on Monday.

Varroc Engineering and the leading Endurance Group, specialising in die casting, independently has requested for land in the Bidkin DMIC. On Monday, the Auric administration approved the allocation of land. Accordingly, the letters confirming this allocation were presented to both companies. Besides, the decision of allotting 6 acres of land to Siemens in the Shendra industrial belt has also been taken, said the Auric manager Mahesh Patil. These companies are now set to expand operations in Auric Bidkin and Shendra.