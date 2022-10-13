Varroc-funded water plant inaugurated in Azad College

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

Maulana Azad Education Society chairman Farhat Jamal inaugurated the water RO Plant at Maulana Azad College on Wednesday.

College principal Dr Mazhar Farooqui and HR head Varroc Industries Satish Mande, Principal Dr Maqdoom Farooqui, Dr Vidya Pradhan, Dr Naveed-Us-Sahar, Dr Arif Pathan, Dr Abbubakar, Dr Galeb Hundekari,Dr Firdous Daimi and others were present. Dr Ehtesham Quadri and others worked for the success of the event.