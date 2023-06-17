Varsity to launch certificate course on Managerial & Technical Practices for Engineers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Deen Dayal Upadhayay Kausahl Kendra of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will start an eight day certificate course ‘Managerial and Technical Practices in Manufacturing Industries’ on June 30.

This programme has been designed by industry experts with immediate and long term demands of manufacturing industries from new and existing manpower.

This course has been designed to address the requisite skill-set of manufacturing industries and to develop and build competencies in Engineers through learning of world class manufacturing skills.

The training domains will cover world class manufacturing systems consisting of Toyota production system, Lean management system,TPM,Value Engineering, Grid Management-Leadership, seven types of wastage in manufacturing etc.

Through the skill set acquired, successful participants can effectively contribute in enhancing plant overall efficiency and profitability of the organization. The program will cover various tests and practical exercises with compulsorily internship, opportunity to executie the live projects in a view of productivity and profitability of plants.

Considering schedule of working professionals and students, the classes will be conducted in evening at university campus. The programme will completely resourced by expert from Engineering, Automotive and Commercial sectors with vast techno-commercial and administrative experience. For further information one may contact Dr R Hiwrale.