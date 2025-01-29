Vasantrao Naik College conducted NSS camp

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A special camp of the National Service Scheme (NSS) of Vasantrao Naik College was held at Wadkha village recently.

Village sarpanch Baby Kakade inaugurated the camp. Various dignitaries delivered guidance lectures and different cultural programmes.

Programmes like village cleanliness drive, environmental conservation, women empowerment, Yoga practice, health check-up camp, eradication of superstitions and child marriage, de-addiction, the importance of reading culture.

The NSS volunteers performed street plays on various social issues and conducted a public awareness campaign. Programme coordinating Officer Dr Amarsiddha Sannake, Dr Shivcharan Giri along Geeta Kawle, village Gram Panchayat members and development officers, teachers and others worked for the camp.