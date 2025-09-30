Vastu Shastra for Better Health

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: If the house you live in is built according to Vastu Shastra, it is believed to contribute to better health.

Nowadays, many real estate developers are constructing housing projects as per Vastu principles.

Some people believe in Vastu Shastra, while others don’t—and that’s perfectly valid.

But whether it’s a flat, a row house, or a bungalow, who wouldn’t want a home with fresh air, ample sunlight, and an open, pleasant environment?

That’s why buyers often consider these factors first when purchasing a home. Even if the house is not entirely Vastu-compliant, you can still take precautions to improve your well-being.

Special Tips from Vastu/Astrology Experts:

Choose a flat that has sunlight and proper ventilation.

Avoid red or black walls and curtains.

Do not have wells, borewells, or water tanks in the southeast or southwest directions.

Keep the toilet and bathroom doors closed at all times.

Avoid putting up posters of animals with open mouths, frightening images, or war scenes in the house.

Clean your house daily, including sweeping and mopping the floor.

Wipe the walls at least once a month.

Prevent cobwebs, cockroaches, lizards, and bedbugs from infesting your home.

Do not place gas cylinders, stoves, or ovens in the northeast or north directions.

Avoid storing scrap materials, broken or unused items in the house.