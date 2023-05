Aurangabad: The annual Shri Vasupujya Bhagwan Janmakalyanak Mahotsav and yatra mahotsav will be held at the Shri 1008 Vasupujya Digambar Jain Atishay Kshetra Babhulgaon (Vaijapur) from February 19. The mahotsav will be held under the guidance of Acharya Hemsagarji Maharaj. A pachrangi patrika was released by the hands of Acharyashri at Shivur on Monday. Deepchand Ajmera, Prakash Ajmera, and others were present.