VBA denies AB form to candidate at last minute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) which announced the name of Afsar Khan for Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constitute denied the AB form to him.

When VBA named former corporator Afsar Khan as a candidate for the LS from the district, he started election campaigning. As the process began, candidates of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Mahayuti along with some independents filed nomination papers.

It is being talked about in the political circle that VBA shocked the candidate by denying the AB form while filing nomination papers. So, Afsar Khan will file nomination papers as an independent candidate on Thursday.

VBA is the first party to announce the list of candidates for LS polls across the State. However, this party changed candidates from Ramtek, Washim, Yavatmal, Parbhani and Dindori Constituencies. Now, it has once again thrown a new political card by denying the AB form to the candidate of the Aurangabad LS constituency at the last minute.