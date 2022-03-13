VBA trying to deprive MIM off its vote bank

Felicitation programme of Hijab girl Muskan Khan

Aurangabad, March 13:

Even though the municipal elections will not be held in the next six months, it is becoming clear that the pre-election planning has started. The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and the Muslim Etihad Front (MEF) has organised a felicitation programme of the Karnataka's hijab girl Muskan Khan at Amkhas ground on Monday. Allegations are being made that the VBA has started efforts to take over MIM's vote bank.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Aurangabad, VBA showed its strength in Maharashtra. MIM was with the VBA then. Now the VBA has joined the new political allies MEF. Prakash Ambedkar has started preparations for the upcoming elections of Aurangabad municipal corporation. The hijab girl from Karnataka, Muskan Khan, was first felicitated by the VBA and MIM at her home. She was invited to Aurangabad. Prakash Ambedkar will felicitate her on March 14 at 7 pm. A political party protested against the program being held at Amkhas Maidan. Police have not yet given permission for the event. In the past, Congress was considered a major party for gaining Muslim votes. Since 2014, the vote has shifted to the MIM party. It is being said that Ambedkar has chosen Aurangabad to get these votes.