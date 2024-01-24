VBA will not go to the meeting as unwelcome guests

No response from the MVA or India alliance

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief spokesperson Siddharth Mokale announced in a press conference here on Wednesday that the stand of VBA is that we will not go to the meeting of Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) without force.

He said that VBA has not yet received any letter or invitation signed by the leaders of the three parties namely Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena. So we will not go to tomorrow's meeting as uninvited guests. The claim made by Sanjay Raut in the press conference today is false. We will not go anywhere until we receive an official invitation signed by all three party leaders. We have alliance with Sena. But Raut should not try to take advantage of it.

We have been consistently taking the position that VBA should be included in MVA and India alliance. Our national president Adv Balasaheb Ambedkar has written a letter. But there is no reply from Congress yet. Mokale challenged that he should explain why the Congress is avoiding direct talks with the VBA.

We will continue to try to participate in Aghadi and the India till the end, he explained. Marathwada secretary Tayyab Zafar, West district president Yogesh Ban and others were present.