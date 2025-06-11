VC Dr Fulari honoured with ‘Col Commandant’ title

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Vice-Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Vijay Fulari was honoured with the title ‘Colonel Commander’ in a programme held in the Mahatma Phule Auditorium of the campus on Wednesday.

The NCC cadets performed a guard of honour on the lawns in front of the main building this morning. The main program was held in the Mahatma Phule Auditorium.

NCC Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Group Commander Brigadier A G Barbare, Commanding Officer Col BPS Thakur, Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade and Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar were seated on the stage.

Brigadier A G Barbare presented the title of 'Col Commandant' to VC Dr Fulari as well as a letter from Director General Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh. He also presented the baton with honour. Brigadier Anup Barbare said the NCC had been working for six decades with the motto 'Unity and Discipline'. VC Dr Vijay Fulari said that students should join the NCC and the army and serve the country.

He said that one should have discipline and dedication to become successful in life. Dr Madhuri Sawant conducted the proceedings of the programme. The VCr's family members were also present.