VC Dr Yeole nominated on AIU

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vice Chancellor Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Pramod Yeole was nominated on the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). The AIU is the apex body of all the universities in the country.

AIU chairman Dr Suranjan Das made Dr Yeole’s nomination on the Establishment Committee of the Association on the basis of his teaching, research and administration contribution. Secretary General of AIU Dr Pankaj Mittal informed VC Dr Yeole who also holds the charge of Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University since March 4, 2023, about his nomination.

