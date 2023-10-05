VC Dr Yeole visits different stages

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vice chancellor of

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) Dr Pramod Yeole visited the different stages of the four-day Central Youth Festival in Bamu on Thursday to motivate young artists.

He watched and appreciated the performances of students in Classical Dance at the Natyarang Stage, and Vasude at Lokrang Stage. He was accompanied by director of the Students Development Board Dr Mustajeeb Khan and advisory committee member Sambhaji Bhosale.

Nearly 3,000 boys and girls from 250 colleges of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv are participated in 36 contests in six categories.

Box

1-act-play being staged by late night

The presentation of the one-act-play at Natyarangh stage continued at 2 am on the first day (Wednesday night).

Box

Audience enjoy Lawni on 2nd day

Lawni, the popular folk art of the State and one of the main attractions of the CYF was held from 2 pm to 10 pm on the second day today. A total of 70 teams participated in the competition. There was a huge crowd for the contest.

Box

Tech-savvy gen preserving culture

Speaking at the folk arts stage, VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that today’s young general is known as tech-savvy, yet, the young generation is preserving Indian culture. Appreciating the students' performance, he said that the quality of the participants' performance was best in Bharud, Vasudeo and Powada. The university conducted three CYFs during the tenure of VC Dr Yeole who personally watched students' performances.