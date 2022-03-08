VC Dr Yeole visits fire site

Aurangabad, March 8:

Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Pramod Yeole inspected the Computer Science and Information Technology (CS and IT) Department on Tuesday.

It may be noted that a fire broke out at the conference hall of first flour of CS and IT Department, at 9.15 pm on Monday.

When students who were staying in hostels learnt this, they informed Dr Ratnadeep Deshmukh immediately. Dr Deshmukh called Fire Brigade Department instantly.

The personnel of the Fire Brigade Department brought the fire under control in one hour. The cause of the fire is a short circuit. An AC, chair, table and ceiling fans and other items worth Rs 2 lakh were burnt in the fire. VC Dr Yeole inspected the fire site today. Bamu informed the insurance company. The company’s officers will visit the spot on March 9.