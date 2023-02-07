VC interacts with students

Aurangabad: Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Pramod Yeole interacted with the students of the Library Science, English and Music Departments at Mahatma Phule Hall on Tuesday.

This is a new initiative launched from today to solve students problems and improve quality of education.

Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, Finance and Accounts Officer Pradeepkumar Deshmukh, director of the Students Development Department Dr Mustajeeb Khan, executive engineering Ravindra Kale, library director Dr Dharmaveer Veer and deputy registrar Dilip Bharad were present.

VC Dr Yeole said that the administration has adopted the three-point formula ‘transparency, speed and promptness.’ He said that all are working from the students-centric point of view. VC Dr Yeole announced a monthly interaction initiative is likely to be implemented to solve students' problems.

He said that issues like water shortage, biometric attendance, items in the music department, and funding for seminars in the different departments were resolved on the spot.

Students, officers and department heads Dr Geeta Patil and Smita Sable were present. Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that students can submit their grievances to the students' development department for the next interaction.