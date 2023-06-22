VC of Mumbai University to be felicitated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Newly appointed vice chancellor of University of Mumbai Dr Ravindra Kulkarni will be felicitated in a programme to be held on the ground of Vidnyan Vardhini High School, Rokdiya Hanuman Colony at 10 am on June 24.

VC Dr Ravindra Kulkarni is a former student of the school. He completed his all schooling at the same school.

MGM Univeristy VC Dr Vilas Sapkal will be the guest while former MLC Shrikant Joshi will preside over the ceremony. School headmaster Avinash Sankpal appealed to the former students to attend the ceremony.