VC Yeole gets additional charge

Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) Dr Pramod Yeole gets an additional charge of Sant Gadgebaba University, Amravati. With this charge, Dr Yeole has now received the honour of being the vice chancellor of five universities. Governor and chancellor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had made this appointment. The earlier vice chancellor of Amravati University Dr Dilip Malkhede died on January 28 and this post was vacant. Dr Yeole took the additional charge on Saturday morning.

