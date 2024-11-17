Vedi poojan ceremony marks start of temple shikhar construction

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Vedi Poojan ceremony was held at the Sri Radha Nikunjbehari under Construction Temple at ISKCON Vedic Education and Cultural Centre, Warud Phata, Jalna Road, marking the beginning of the temple's Shikhar (spire) construction.

The festival began at 10.30 am with the Mangal Yaga, followed by a brick puja. Devotees wrote "Ram" on a brick while chanting the Hare Krishna Mahamantra and placed it on the platform where the Shikhar is being constructed. As part of the temple entry, devotees also fed grass to the cows. H.G. Dwarkadhish Prabhu gave a Bhagwat narration, emphasizing the significance of building the temple. After the aarti, prasad was distributed to over 400 devotees. Prominent attendees included Narendra Gupta, C.P. Tripathi, Shyam Agarwal, Rajesh Bharuka, Sanjay Appa Bargaje, Rajkumar Agarwal, Manohar Agarwal, Rakesh Aggarwal, Vinod Goyal and Raghavendra Bagadia.