Vedkumar Vedalankar selected for Jeevan Sadhna award of Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Noted litterateur and educationist Vedkumar Raghuttamdas Vedalankar was selected for the Jeevan Sadhna award to be given by Dharashiv Sub-Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

University registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar said that the selection was done by the committee formed by the administration.

Former vice chancellor oDr Manikrao Salunke will present the award to Vedkumar in a programme to be held at Dharashiv on August 16. VC Dr Vijay Fulari will preside over the ceremony.