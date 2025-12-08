Veerashaiva Lingayat Community celebrates Diwali get-together

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Veerashaiva Lingayat community celebrated its Diwali get-together on Sunday evening at the Yash Engineering College premises in the Satara area. The event highlighted unity, tradition and progress within the community, giving an inspiring direction to its collective journey ahead.

Former MP Chandrakant Khaire, municipal administrator G. Sreekanth, Yash Pratishthan president Basavaraj Mangrulle, and Lokmat vice president (HR) Balaji Mule were present as chief guests. The programme began with the lighting of the lamp and the offering of floral tributes to Mahatma Basaveshwar.

Students from the community presented dance, music and various art performances. Singer Ravindra Khomane captivated the audience with melodious songs. Notable doctors, lawyers and entrepreneurs from the community were felicitated by the dignitaries. The programme was compered by Aditi Birajdar, while Dnyaneshwarappa Kharde delivered the vote of thanks.

The event was successfully organised through the efforts of Vishwanath Swami, Gurupadappa Padishetti, adv. Chandrakant Birajdar, Dr. Pradeep Benjarge, Shilparani Wadkar, Shiva Khandkhule and others.

Photo caption - Municipal administrator G. Sreekanth was felicitated at the Veerashaiva Lingayat Community Diwali get-together. Seen from left are additional district collector Sambhaji Aadkune, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, Virbhadra Gadge, Devidasappa Unche, Basavaraj Mangrule and Balaji Mule, at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.