Vehicle rally, Maha aarti by Buland Chava

Aurangabad, Feb 20:

The Buland Chava Maratha Yuva Parishad pranit Shivjayanti Mahotsav Samiti organised vehicle rally and cultural programmes on the Jayanti of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at TV Centre on Saturday. A three wheeler rally was organized by the Buland Chava Pranit Janta Raja Rickshaw Stand. A Mahaarti of Shivaji Maharaj was performed in the party office. PI of Harsul police station Amol Devkar garlanded the statue. NCP district president Kailas Patil presided over. Mahaprasad was distributed on the occasion. Director of the Jilha Dudh Sangh Sandeep Borse Patil, MLA Atul Save, prof Chandrakant Bharat, president of the utsav samiti Abhijeet Deshmukh and others were present.