Vehicle thieves active in Waluj Mahanagar again

Aurangabad, March 26:

The vehicle thieves have become active again in Waluj Mahanagar as a tempo and two motorcycles were stolen recently.

Ganesh Suklal Solunke (31, Rampuri Tanda)works as a driver of a tempo (MH20 EB 1826) owned by Bhaginath Birsane.

On March 23, Solunke parked the tempo on the road at Sai Uddyognagari in Ranjangaon area and went home. Next day, when he went there, he found that it was missing. He immediately informed Brisane.

In another incident, Kapil Shivaji Chavan’s (Cidco, Waluj Mahanagar)motorcycle (MH20 DG 5452)parked in front of his house was stolen on March 19.

Similarly, Amosh Sheshrao Pabale’s (Sankalp Society, Bajajnagar)motorcycle (MH 21 BM 2754) was stolen on March 23.

Cases against unidentified thieves have been registered with Waluj MIDC police station.