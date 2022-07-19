Vehicle thieves turnout sandalwood tree stealers

Aurangabad, July 19:

The thieves arrested by the special team of City Chowk Police Station for vehicle thefts turned out to be sandalwood tree stealers.

According to details, a sandalwood tree was cut and stolen from the quarter of the vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) at 3.30 am on July 15. The tree was stolen by threatening the security guards with a knife.

This created sensation in the city.

PSI Rohit Gangurde received information from the special team of the City Chowk Police Station that a person in Kannad had the two-wheeler which was stolen from within the jurisdiction of the police station.

Senior police inspector Ashok Giri sent a team comprising PSI Gangurde, constable Muneer Pathan, Vilas Kale, Shahed Patel, Omprakash Bankar, Deshraj More, Abhijit Gaikwad, Sohel Pathan and Baban Ipper sent to Kannad.

A trap was laid with the help of local police. Farooqu Khan Nawab Khan (27, Kunjkheda, Kannad) and Rafiq Gulam Rasul (33, Sadar) were arrested.

During interrogation, they confessed to sealing a sandalwood tree from VC quarter and not any vehicle.

Police seized a motorcycle (MH-19-BN-1708) from them. The accused were shifted to the city and handed over to Begumpura Police Station. PSI Vishal Bodkhe is on the case. When the accused were produced in court, they were remanded to police custody up to July 20.