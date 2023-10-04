Vehicles parked outside white stripes on road will be lifted

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a meeting held at the Smart City office on Wednesday, it was decided that vehicles parked outside white stripes on the main roads of the city will be picked up.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner of police Manoj Lohia, municipal administrator G Srikanth, and office bearers of the Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh.

The mahasangh members demanded that no action be taken for a few days, given the upcoming festivals. However, this demand was not accepted.

It was decided that the municipal corporation will put up white stripes on the roads where required. An announcement will be made before taking action on any vehicle.

The employees of the private agencies who pick up the vehicles will be uniformed and verified by the police. There will be a video camera on the action vehicles, and a photo of the time and place will be taken while picking up the vehicles.

The seized vehicles will be taken to some places under the flyovers for the convenience of citizens. The traffic police will arrange temporary parking at some places for the festivals.

Ownership will be verified while returning the vehicle to the citizens.

Fine for parking violation

The fine for parking outside white stripes will be Rs 200 for two-wheelers, Rs 300 for handcarts, Rs 500 for four-wheelers, and Rs 2000 for towing the vehicle. A separate penalty will be charged if the vehicle is in no parking.