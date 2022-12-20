Verbal clash between AMC civic chief and former corporator

Aurangabad:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator and a former corporator of AIMIM had a verbal clash, over a petty issue of a chair, on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, AIMIM has decided to stage ‘Jan Andolan’ against the municipal commissioner as according to them, for the past many days, he is insulting them; the development works have come to halt and the civic administration is not ready to resolve the civic issues.

It so happened that the former municipal commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey has announced to undertake development works valuing Rs 1 crore in every ward of the city. The provision has been made in the annual budget of 2022-23. However, after his transfer, the new civic chief Abhijeet Chaudhari halted the development works. He reduced the limit of work from Rs 1 crore to Rs 60 lakh in each ward. Moreover, these works are also not being done. Hence to pursue these pending works, the AIMIM’s former corporator Naser Siddiqui went to meet the AMC administrator on Monday evening. He and others accompanying him were made to wait for a long time. Later on, all of them were allowed entry into the civic chief’s office. In an attempt to pull the chair and sit, one chair unintentionally fell from Siddiqui. This disappointed Chaudhari and he told, “ Hi Konti Padhat.” Later on, both of them had heated arguments over a petty issue.

Owing to the insult, Siddiqui step out of the commissioner’s cabin, but the other corporators convinced him and then he came back. Later on, they discussed development works for 10 minutes. Chaudhari assured of releasing the funds of reduced works afterwards.

Improper treatment for the third time

For the first time, when the MIM corporator went to meet the administrator, the civic chief is alleged to have addressed him saying that ‘you are a former corporator. You do not have any right to the development fund. We will do it as per our calculations.’ For the second time, the delegation was made to wait for an hour. After entry into the cabin, Chaudhari told him saying, “I was not doing my home’s work.” The former corporator replied saying that he had also not come here to get the personal work done.

Former AIMIM corporator Naser Siddiqui said,” We are pursuing up the pending works relating to drainage and road at Buddi Lane, Aurangpura and Champa Chowk. However, he is not cooperating with us. Hence we have now decided to come on the road and stage a demonstration.”