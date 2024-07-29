Veteran leader of Ambedkarite movement adv Gaikwad passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Veteran leader of Ambedkarite movement adv B H Gaikwad (79, Mill Corner, Bhoiwada) died of cardiac arrest on Sunday morning.

He leaves behind wife, two sons, a daughter, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. The last rites were performed on him at Pushpanagari crematorium last night. Social and political leaders and also lawyers rushed to his residence on learning about his death.

He was the Civil Judge (junior level) at Jalgaon and Dhule for 11 years after qualifying the examination of Maharashtra Public Service Commission.

As he was active in social work, he resigned from the post of judge in 1983 and started legal practice for social service.

In the same year, Prakash Ambedkar took out ‘Kalaram Mandir to Mantrayala’ padyatra in Nashik.

Adv Gaikwad participated in the padyatra. He was BRP district president in 1984 and contested Aurangabad Lok Sabha election.

The veteran lawyer was loyal to Prakash Ambedkar until his last breath through working for BRP, Bahujan Mahasangh and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. Lawyers Association, leaders and activists from Ambedkarite and Left Movement felicitated him on September 19, 2019, at his Amrut Mahotsav ceremony.