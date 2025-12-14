Veteran writer Dhananjay Chincholikar passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Veteran writer Dhananjay Chincholikar (59, Jyotinagar), who wrote witty and insightful pieces in the Marathwada style, passed away on Sunday morning.

He had been ill for the past few months. His last rites were performed at the Pratapanagar crematorium. He is survived by his mother, wife, son, brother, and sisters. He was originally hailing from Chincholi in Kannada tehsil.

His descriptions of Chincholi had become very popular. He wrote subtly and skillfully about rural people and relationships, capturing their unique mannerisms.

Chincholikar, a former journalist, revived fresh humour in Marathi literature under the pen name 'Babruvan Rudrakanthawar'. Using the Marathwada style of Marathi language, he offered sharp commentary on literary, social, and political issues through his writing.

He was popular among readers of all ideologies. A characteristic of his writing was that instead of adhering to standard spelling conventions, he used colloquial words exactly as they are spoken. This made his writing feel like a direct conversation.

'Aam Aadmi Without Party', 'Chauthya Estatechya Bailala', 'Tarrya, Dingya Aan Gale', 'Na Ghetlelya Mulakhati', 'Chabdhaba', 'Punyanda Chabdhaba', 'Bertrand Russell With Desi Philosophy', 'Yeri Teri Magajmari' are some of his major works. Among these, 'Chauthya Estatechya Bailala' is a play he wrote that comments on journalism.

In his 17-year journalistic career, he worked for the newspapers Tarun Bharat, Lokpatra, and Marathwada. His columns 'Chabdhaba', 'Punyanda Chabdhaba', and 'Na Ghetlelya Mulakhati' gained special popularity among readers.

His book 'Tarrya, Dingya and Gale' received the B Raghunath and V M D Patwardhan Award, while his book 'Aam Aadmi Without Party' received an award from the Government of Maharashtra.