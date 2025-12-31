Vice President’s scheduled tour cancelled

Jalgaon: In the midst of the election hustle and bustle, the administration, which had been under pressure after the Vice President C P Radhakrishnan’s tour was finalised, has received relief. The tour scheduled from January 4 to 7 has been cancelled, and instructions to this effect were conveyed to the district collectors by the state government’s protocol section on Tuesday night.

Radhakrishnan’s tour had been planned across four districts—Jalgaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik and Pune. He was scheduled to arrive in Jalgaon at 6 am on January 4. Consequently, the administration, already busy with the municipal corporation elections, had accelerated preparations in view of the Vice President’s visit.

However, on December 30, the state government’s protocol section sent a letter on Tuesday to the district collectors, as well as to the police commissioners and superintendents of police, informing them that the Vice President’s scheduled tour had been cancelled.