Victim exploited by brother, brother-in-law

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a bizarre incident, a 16-year-old girl was sexually exploited and made pregnant by her brother and maternal brother-in-law in a village in Gangapur tehsil.

Shillegaon police station registered an offence against 19-year-old brother and brother-in-law Sandeep Ratan Shinde (34, Nandgaon, Nashik) under POCSO Act on Saturday (March 18).

Police said, “The husband of the victim’s maternal cousin sister Sandeep Shinde raped the victim in her house and in his own house when nobody was present in both the houses in December 2022. He committed the crime and threatened her with dire consequences. The victim was again raped by the accused when she had been to meet her maternal aunt’s house. Ironically, the victim’s real brother also exploited her many times (since she was studying in ninth standard) till December 2022. In the meantime, the victim became pregnant. Hence the two accused were booked under various acts and POCSO Act by the police. The duo were arrested on March 20. When produced, the Gangapur court slapped with three days police custody remand (PCR) to them.”

Further investigation is on under the guidance of the sub-divisional police officer Prakash Bele and police inspector Machindra Surwase by PSI D S Sakhale, Sachin Chavan, Bharat Ghuge, lady police head constable Nimborkar.

The incident came to light after the victim became four months pregnant. The family members were shocked. Hence they took her into confidence and inquired about the details. Initially, the victim named her maternal brother-in-law for the exploitation. However, during the police investigation, the brother's name surfaced, and it is learnt.