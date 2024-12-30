Video of pathetic condition of Ajanta Road goes viral on social media

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A video featuring the pathetic condition of the highway road leading to the world heritage Ajanta Caves has gone viral on social media.

The 3.42-minute-long video highlights that due to the poor condition of roads filled with deep potholes, it is taking two and 40 hours for tourist vehicles to cross the distance of 106 km (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Ajanta Caves). The video focuses on oblong and deep potholes, cracks, damaged roads causing uneven surfaces, single congested routes (due to ongoing road work) etc.

President of Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF), Jaswant Singh stressed that six years have passed for the road work. The incomplete status of the highway is causing a loss to the tourism industry. This is encouraging many of the tour operators to discard visits to Ajanta Caves from their itinerary.