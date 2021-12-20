Video of showering money on MP goes viral

Aurangabad, Dec 20:

Currency notes were poured on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Imtiaz Jaleel in a wedding ceremony held here on Saturday. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Husband of Buldhana Municipal Council chairman Zebunnsia and nominated councillor Sajjad Bhai and others showered currency notes. This is not the first time of showering notes on MP Jaleel. AIMIM activists too had showered notes on him.

The wedding of MIM District president Abdul Samir Sajed’s niece was held with grandeur on Sunday. One day before the wedding, various programmes are held. One of the programmes is called ‘Sanchak’ by Muslim brethren.

MP Jaleel was also invited for Sanchak programmes organised at Sahyadri Lawn on Saturday.

Qawali began in the programmes. Money was being showered on the singer (Qawal) and his accompanists.

On seeing AIMIM MP, the singer became enthusiastic and sang a Qawali ‘Hasino Ki Zulf Lehraye.’ Sajjad Bhai started showering money on the MP. No Covid norms were being followed on the stage of the programmes.

When contacted, MP Jaleel said that showering money in marriage and Qawali programmes is a tradition for many years.

“Money was showered on me on Saturday. One should see who collects the money. Qawali singer and his accompanists faced financial problems because of Covid situation. The singer and his team received because of this. People from Buldhana showered money. I don’t see anything wrong in it. On the contrary, the poor were benefited from it,” he added.