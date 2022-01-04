Video shooting of crowded places to be done

Aurangabad, Jan 4:

With the rise in Covid patients, District collector Sunil Chavan on Tuesday issued directives to conduct video shooting of crowded places like hotels, shops, showrooms, malls and sellers.

He gave the orders during the meeting held today. Sunil Chavan said that the preparations for video shooting would be completed within one or two days.

There is a rise in the number of Covid patients in the city. The administration has become alert.

Video shooting will be done at function halls, hotels, permit rooms, showrooms, big shops in markets if they have a crowd beyond the permitted limit. Flying squads were appointed for this purpose. The gathering of people at each establishment was fixed. Action would be taken if norms are flouted.

No decision schools closure

He said that no decision about schools closure was taken yet. “The decision about which classes should be shut down will be taken as per the Government directives,” Chavan said.

The directives to enhance the number of RT-PCR and antigen tests and pace of vaccination were issued. People should avoid visiting crowded places. All norms should be followed in view of the increase in Covid patients figure,” he asserted.

The District Disaster Management Authority issued more than 200 orders given Covid, Delta and Omicron virus spread since the beginning of the first wave of a pandemic virus.

The orders were implemented till the second wave. However, there is a question before the administration to make people follow norms ahead of the third wave.