Vidhi Bagadia shines in CLAT

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vidhi Nitin Bagadia, a student from the city has achieved an All India Rank (AIR) in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)-2025.

She is a city topper. Vidhi secured 131 AIR in the general category at the national level and the 58th rank in the women’s category. She is the daughter of Nitin Bagadia, a renowned architect and director of Pride Group.

The CLAT is a prestigious all-India entrance examination conducted by 11 elite national law universities for admissions to their undergraduate and postgraduate degree programs (LLB & LLM).

This exam is considered one of the toughest and most significant in the field of law. In 2025, over 65,000 students across the country appeared for the exam.

The results were announced recently, and Vidhi’s remarkable achievement has brought immense joy and pride to her family and the entire city. Her success serves as an inspiration for many young students aspiring to excel in the field of law.

Vidhi has also cleared pathways to prestigious law schools such as National Law University (NLU) Bangalore and NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad. She also achieved excellent results in the NLU-Delhi examination.