Vidhi qualifies AILET, breaking barriers & setting benchmarks

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vidhi Nitin Bagadia from the city secured the 15th rank in the National Law University (Delhi)’s All India Law Entrance Test (AILET).

She added one more feather to her crown after her success in the CLAT 2025, where she secured the 131st rank in the general category and 58th rank in the women's category.

This accomplishment has opened doors for her to India’s most renowned law schools, including NLU Bangalore, NLU Hyderabad, and NLU Delhi. Vidhi is the daughter of Nitin Bagadia, a visionary architect and Director of the Manjeet Pride Group.