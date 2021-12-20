Vidyapith Vikas Manch strongly opposes decision of amendment in VC selection norms

Aurangabad, Dec 20:

Vidyapith Vikas Manch (VVM) opposed the decision of the amendment in Maharashtra Public University Act (MPUA) 2016 by the State Government as it will have an impact on the shortlisting selection of vice-chancellor’s appointment.

It may be noted earlier, the Governor appointed selection committee will recommend five names of candidates for the post of VC to the Governor who is also chancellor of the universities. With the amendment, five names would be recommended to the State Government which will send three names to the Governor.

VVM president Prof N D Patil said the decision of the State Government has crossed all limits of politics.

“The decision would affect the value-based education in the State which has a legacy of Phule-Shahu and Ambedkar. VVM secretary Dr Gajanan Sanap said that the then Government made the education system efficient through MPUA 2016.

“The much powers of VC, Pro-VC and full-time deans were given in the MPUA setting aside politic. Maha Vikas Aghadi has taken a decision to appoint the higher education minister as Pro-chancellor of universities to achieve its political gains. It is a sheer attempt of political interference in the education system,” he said. He demanded that the decision should be withdrawn.