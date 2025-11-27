Vijay Sawant passes away

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 27, 2025 20:15 IST2025-11-27T20:15:04+5:302025-11-27T20:15:04+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An assistant research officer at the Himayat Baugh's Fruit Research Station (and resident of Kanchanwadi), Prof. Dr. Vijay Sawant, has died of a cardiac arrest.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An assistant research officer at the Himayat Baugh’s Fruit Research Station (and resident of Kanchanwadi), Prof. Dr. Vijay Sawant, has died of a cardiac arrest. He is survived by his wife, daughter, and son. The last rites upon him were held on Thursday evening at the Kanchanwadi crematorium.

