Vijay Sawant passes away
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 27, 2025 20:15 IST2025-11-27T20:15:04+5:302025-11-27T20:15:04+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
An assistant research officer at the Himayat Baugh's Fruit Research Station (and resident of Kanchanwadi), Prof. Dr. Vijay Sawant, has died of a cardiac arrest. He is survived by his wife, daughter, and son. The last rites upon him were held on Thursday evening at the Kanchanwadi crematorium.