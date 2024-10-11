Vijayadashami: Ravana Dahan

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The city will burn four effigies of Ravana and two of Meghnath at various locations to celebrate Vijayadashami. This fiery event symbolizes the victory over evil forces on Saturady at four locations. Don't miss it

The epic battle between Ram and Ravana will begin at 5 pm at Cidco N-7’s Ramleela Ground, promising a dramatic spectacle of good versus evil. Towering over the crowd will be a 65-foot tall Ravana and a 60-foot tall Meghnath, their grand effigies waiting to go up in flames at 6 pm, marking the victory of righteousness. The Durga Mahotsav Committee is set to ignite a 50-foot-tall Ravana effigy, adding to the festive thrill in Mayurnagar, HUDCO N-11. Meanwhile, Bajajnagar's Ramleela ground will see both Ravana and Meghnath's effigies meet their fiery end at 6 pm. Those who were seeking a deeper spiritual connection, the under-construction Shri Radha Nikunjbihari Temple at Varud Phata offers a soulful evening. ISKCON BECC is hosting a captivating Ramkatha followed by Ravana Dahan at 6.30pm, narrated by speakers Prempad Das, Giridhari Govinda Das, and Rukmini Raman Das.

Locations and Timings for Ravana Dahan:

Location Time

1) Ramleela Ground, Cidco N-7 6.30 pm

2) Mayurnagar, HUDCO N-11 6 pm

3) ISKCON Temple, Varud Phata 6.30 pm

4) Ramleela Ground,Bajajnagar 6 pm