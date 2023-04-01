Vikas Chaudhary is new CREDAI city branch president

Rohit Suryawanshi as secretary and Prashant Amilkanthwar as treasurer

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI), a national level association of construction professionals, has elected a new executive committee for 2023-25. Vikas Chaudhary has been elected as the president, Rohit Suryavanshi as the secretary and Prashant Amilkanthwar as the treasurer.

Chaudhary, the newly elected president, is a post-graduate in civil engineering and has worked as a structural consultant for twenty years. He is the founder of Vikas Developers. Suryavanshi, the newly elected secretary, is an architect and the founder of Siddhi Developers. Amilkanthwar, the newly elected treasurer, is a BE graduate and is associated with Venkatesh Group.

The newly elected executive committee comprises highly skilled and renowned professionals, and various training programmes are expected to be organized for their education and training. These programmes are aimed at raising the standard of work in the construction sector.

The newly elected remaining office bearers are: Bhaskar Chaudhary, Sangram Patare, Anil Munot, Indrajeet Thorat and Akhil Khanna (vice president). Ashutosh Navander and Sunil Bedmutha (Senior executive board members), Punjab Taur, Sunil Raka, Ajit Bapat and Deepak Kulkarni (joint secretary). Gopesh Yadav, Sameer Malkhare (PRO), Anil Sancheti, Mahesh Labhshetwar, Sambhaji Atkare, Makarand Deshpande, Archit Bharuka, Jai Bhalekar, Dhananjay Girdhar and Saurabh Gupta (directors). Vyasraj Jambagi (youth wing coordinator) and Renu Goyal (women wing coordinator).