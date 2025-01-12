Vikhe’s sand policy faces uncertainty

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The sand depot policy, initiated by former Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, might be scrapped as speculation grows under the leadership of current Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. The government has ordered a thorough inspection of all sand depots, with a detailed report due by January 14.

The review aims to identify flaws in the policy and determine if it adequately addresses public sand supply needs. There is also a buzz about a new sand policy potentially being unveiled within the next 15 days. To prepare, district authorities are checking compliance with depot regulations and investigating potential violations. Mineral officers and staff are actively conducting inspections.

----------------(BOX)--------------------

What was Vikhe’s sand policy?

Introduced by Vikhe Patil, the policy abolished sand auctions and established government-run depots to provide sand at affordable prices. Initially, four depots were set up in the district. However, a policy revision on February 16, 2024, transferred depot costs to consumers, increasing prices and disrupting sales.

----------------(BOX)--------------------

Reasons behind the suspension

Despite extended sale deadlines, unsold sand stocks persisted, resulting in significant revenue losses for the government. Additionally, depot operators demanded excavation and transport fees from the government. These financial challenges prompted the current Bawankule to reportedly halt the policy, sparking a potential overhaul.