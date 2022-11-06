Vilas Mahajan passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 6, 2022 07:55 PM 2022-11-06T19:55:02+5:30 2022-11-06T19:55:02+5:30
Aurangabad Vilas Digambarrao Mahajan (66, N-7, Cidco) died on Saturday night at his house. The last rites were performed ...
Vilas Digambarrao Mahajan (66, N-7, Cidco) died on Saturday night at his house. The last rites were performed on N-11 crematorium. He is survived by his wife, two sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.
The officers and employees of the Greaves Company, Cidco were present during the last rites.Open in app