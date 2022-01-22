Villagers demand pitline in Chikalthana

Aurangabad, Jan 22:

There is only steel industry in Jalna. Aurangabad has many industries and ample water. Therefore, the approved pitline should be set up at Chikalthana. The Chikalthana Sangharsh Samiti has decided to give a statement of demands to the public representatives regarding the demand.

Farmers and villagers in Chikalthana and other nearby villages have taken a stand that the approved pitline for Chikalthana will not be allowed to be set up in Jalna under any circumstances. A meeting was held at Chikalthana railway station on Saturday to discuss the issue. The villagers alleged that no reason was given for the decision to move the pitline to Jalna. There is only 11 acres of land in Jalna. But there is more than enough land available in Aurangabad. Therefore, the approved pitline at Chikalthana should not be moved anywhere else. It was decided to start a combined struggle for the pitline. Ramesh Dahihande, Bapusaheb Dahihande, Bhausaheb Wagh, Kailas Gaike and others were present.