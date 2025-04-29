Villagers to stage rasta roko against Radico Company!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Villagers from five affected villages have threatened a road blockade due to the persistent foul smell caused by waste from the Radico Company. About a month ago, it was observed that contaminated effluent from the company was being sprayed into the air, causing severe odour issues. At that time, the sarpanchs of Ladgaon, Hiwra, Tongaon, and Jadgaon visited the company and submitted a written demand to immediately stop this practice, warning of protest if it continued.

Although the odour stopped for a few days after the complaint, the company has resumed releasing effluent into the air, causing the stench to return, prompting villagers to renew their threat of agitation.

On March 19, the sarpanchs of Ladgaon, Hiwra, Tongaon, and Jadgaon staged a sit-in protest at the Radico Company premises, demanding an end to the foul-smelling effluent being sprayed into the air. During the protest, the company promised to immediately stop the practice. Ashish Kapoor, the plant head at Radico, admitted that the odour was due to the effluent and assured the sarpanchs that the spraying would be halted immediately. He also gave an assurance that residents from the surrounding villages would not face this issue again in the future. However, just a few days later, the practice resumed, leading to anger and frustration among villagers and nearby residents.

Pollution Control Board turning a blind eye?

There have been recurring complaints that the Pollution Control Board is shielding Radico, and the recent developments seem to reaffirm those allegations. On behalf of the Ladgaon Grampanchayat, a written request was submitted to the Board to install an air quality monitoring system in Ladgaon. However, no action was taken in response to this request, said Jayashri Bagal, Sarpanch of Ladgaon.