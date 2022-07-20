Vinayakrao Rakhunde passes away

Aurangabad, July 20:

Vinayakrao Balaji Rakhunde (90, N-1, Cidco) died at Yeotmal on Wednesday morning. He is survived by wife, three sons, daughters-in-law, daughter and grandchildren. He is father of former president of NIPM and former senior officer of Garware company Vihar Rakhunde. The last rites were performed on him at Yeotmal.