Vinayakrao Rakhunde passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 20, 2022 09:40 PM 2022-07-20T21:40:02+5:30 2022-07-20T21:40:02+5:30
Aurangabad, July 20:

Vinayakrao Balaji Rakhunde (90, N-1, Cidco) died at Yeotmal on Wednesday morning. He is survived by wife, three sons, daughters-in-law, daughter and grandchildren. He is father of former president of NIPM and former senior officer of Garware company Vihar Rakhunde. The last rites were performed on him at Yeotmal.