Vinod Patil files caveat in SC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vinod Patil who has been fighting legally for Maratha reservation filed a caveat in Supreme Court (SC).

It may be noted that the State Government gave reservation twice to the Maratha community previously, but, the decision did not sustain in court. Now, the Government has given 10 per cent reservation to the community again. Some people have filed petitions in the SC against this reservation.

Vinod Patil said that a caveat was filed in the apex court to listen to them as a community while taking a decision on the petitions. He hoped that the reservation given by the Government to the community would be sustained in the court.

“The community members whose entries in the records are found as Kunbi-Maratha, Maratha Kunbi should take caste certificate from OBC. Those who do not have any kind of reservation are eligible for the Central Government’s EWS category. All should keep this in mind. The EWS is a national-level reservation,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the reservation would be sustained in the court as the survey of the community was done as Maratha.

“However, some people filed petitions unnecessarily against the reservation. The caveat was filed so that our side should be heard while taking a decision on the petitions,” he added.